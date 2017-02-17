Peterborough kebab house owner fined £60,000 after employing illegal workers

The owner of a Peterborough kebab house has disqualified from running a business for six years after being caught employing four illegal workers.

Amjid Ali Maqbool Hussain, 38, the director of Madina Kebab House Limited in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, has been disqualified for six years for failing to comply with its statutory obligations under the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act of 2006.

The disqualification, from 21 February 2017, prevents Mr Hussain from directly or indirectly becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company until February 2023.

Mr Hussain’s disqualification follows an investigation by the Insolvency Service which found he had failed to ensure relevant immigration checks were completed and documents retained, resulting in the employment of four illegal workers and which resulted in a penalty notice of £60,000 being issued by the Home Office.

Madina Kebab House Limited was placed into Liquidation on 18 December 2015, with an estimated deficiency to creditors in excess of £66,000.

Robert Clarke, Senior Investigator, said: “The Insolvency Service rigorously pursues directors who fail to pay fines imposed by the government for breaking employment and immigration laws. We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification.

“The director sought an unfair advantage over his competitors by employing individuals who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of his duties as a director.

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences. Running a limited company, means you have statutory obligations as well as protections. If you fail to comply with your obligations then the Insolvency Service will investigate you.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working is not victimless. It undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the taxpayer.

“Businesses should be aware that they have a duty to check that their staff have permission to work in the UK.

“We are happy to work with employers who play by the rules but those who do not should know that they will not go under our radar.”