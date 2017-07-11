Peterborough jewellers has £2,000 wedding rings up for grabs in hunt for city’s best engagement selfie

A Peterborough jeweller has launched a search for the city’s best ‘Bling-stagrammer’, with a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000 up for grabs for the winning engagement ring shot.

Beaverbrooks in Queensgate is on the hunt for aspiring photographers to share an ‘engagement ring selfie’ and is giving away a pair of £2,000 wedding rings for the best engagement ring photography.

As well as bagging themselves a pair of wedding rings and the title of Peterborough’s best Bling-stagrammer, the photography enthusiast will also have their engagement snap included in a national campaign for the jewellery retailer, featuring on its website and social media channels this summer.

Rachel Lee, store manager at Beaverbrooks Peterborough, said: “A marriage proposal is an important milestone in any relationship and for many it’s the perfect occasion to show off a sparkling new engagement ring on social media.

“With so many different apps and filters available, amateur photographers can now go above and beyond to create beautiful pictures to share with family and friends. We wanted to put this to the test to see who can capture the most stunning engagement ring shot on social media.

“To make sure your ring is at its brilliant best for the photo we are also offering free diamond ring cleaning in store until 31 July 2017.

“We can’t wait to see what photographers in Peterborough have to offer!”

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of wedding rings up to the value of £2,000 and the ‘best Bling-stagrammer’ accolade, local snappers just need to post their engagement ring photo to @beaverbrooksthejewellers on Instagram or @beaverbrooks on Facebook and Twitter before 31 July, with the hashtags #EngagementSelfie and #Beaverbrooks.