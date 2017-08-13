Peterborough jeweller carries on a sparkling tradition

A family run jewellers has opened in Peterborough continuing a 90-year-old tradition at the city centre premises.

Crown Jewellers has moved into the Exchange Street unit that had previously been occupied by Charles Bright jewellers, which opened in 1927 and closed last September.

Crown Jewellers was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough Councillor John Fox and Mrs Judy Fox.

The eight-year-old business employs 12 staff at its Peterborough and Bourne shops.

Managing director Catherine Powell said: “Thank you to all who visited on the day.

“The feedback was great and Matt Powell, who is a multi-award winner of the Goldsmith’ Craft and Design Council Awards, was able to show his skill by bringing a workbench down and showing his expertise in making a piece for everyone to see.

She added: “We strive to deliver an abundance of jewellery services - all carried out under one roof from design carried out by Matt to full valuations by myself.”

The shop also has its own workshop allowing it to deliver one-off designs, full restoration and repair services.

Mrs Powell added: “We can undertake jobs from ring re-sizing to full hand makes. Our service covers design, stone selection and hand making. We work in all precious metals and are able to source the finest quality gemstones and diamonds from around the world.

“Utilising some of the industry’s most high tech equipment we can undertake many repairs which customers may have been told were impossible.”

