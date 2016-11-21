Peterborough firm spruces up charity’s new home

A charity has got a plush look to its new base in Peterborough with the help of long-established city firm Walters.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People has just taken out a 15 year lease on the first and second floors of Midgate House, in Midgate.

It has moved to the new 19,145 sq ft premises from its former offices in Bakewell Road.

To ensure its offices were up to date, it decided to continue with its nine-year partnership with Walters Office Interiors, of Royce Road.

Darren Wainwright, group head of property for RNIB, said: “Walters has been a trusted business partner for our organisation and during the last year alone has installed furniture in our offices across the whole of the UK.

“The aim was to create a modern, practical environment with collaborative workspaces, open-plan offices and breakout meeting rooms. There are numerous features to assist members of the team with sight deficiencies.

“We’ve used contrasting wood finishes, cabinet doors in bright, visible colours.”

Walters’ sales director Peter Billinghay said: “Our vast experience in designing, planning and installing complete office refits including LED lighting, enables us to work with large organisations to minimise disruption to their daily operations. Even recycling old furniture where it’s no longer required.”