Peterborough engineers look to unique training course to recruit the next generation of its workforce

A leading Peterborough company wants to recruit more would-be engineers for its unique training scheme.

The Vogal Group, in Kingston Park, Fletton, is looking for 12 apprentices for its advanced apprenticeship course that it runs jointly with the national Engineering Construction Industry Training Board.

Vogal Group apprentices including Arturs Suna (at machine) with staff and managing director Rob Gault.

It is believed to be the only joint course of its type with apprentices taught at Vogal’s own training centre in Ailsworth.

Successful applicants will complete their training while in full employment with the company.

Vogal managing director, Rob Gault, said: “This initiative has been so successful for our trainees, the ECITB and Vogal, that we are now looking forward to accepting applications from suitable candidates to join this year’s training intake.

“We are looking to recruit seven mechanical and five electrical apprentices who subject to agreed achievement targets will be offered full time employment and a continued apprenticeship training programme with our company.

Rob Gault, managing director of Vogal Group, with the award for the firm's training course.

“We are really proud of the outcome of the unique joint ECITB/Vogal training initiative. It has been 100 per cent successful for all the students taking part.”

Trainee Adam Gelsthorpe (25) said: “It has been a fantastic experience. It is a great way to learn everything about engineering.”

Matt Knights, regional ECIB account manager, said: “The programme has been a fantastic success so far and we look forward to continuing to work with Vogal Group as they bring the next generation of engineers into the industry.”

Vogal’s training initiative was singled out for praise at the 6th annual Engineering Construction Industry training and development awards where it won the collaboration award.

For details visit www.vogalgroup.com/training-centre/