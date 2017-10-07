Peterborough company is one of the fastest growing businesses in the country

A major Peterborough employer has been named as one of the fastest growing companies in the region.

Insurance giant BGL Group, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, was listed at an impressive 12th place in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton top track 250 companies.

Meerkats

It was the highest listing of all East of England companies that were included in the table, which ranks the country’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

BGL Group, which first entered the table in 2007 at 229th place, has shot up the table with sales of £585 million for last year - up 14 per cent and profits of £126 million, a rise of 19 per cent.

Chief executive Matthew Donaldson said: “It’s good to see our rise up the charts of the Sunday Times Top Track 250 list.

“We first entered the list in 2007 and have moved steadily upwards since then to take 12th position this year.”

BGL broke into the table’s top 100 in 2009. The company, which employs 1,800 people in Peterborough is possible best known for its comparethemarket.com adverts with Aleksandr and Sergei meerkats, was among 15 companies headquartered in the East of England that together saw sales up by 11 per cent to £3.7 billion and operating profits up 22 per cent to £279 million.

Darren Bear, partner at Grant Thornton UK, said: “The table shows what can be achieved by exciting dynamic businesses.

“These companies think locally and act globally, they innovate to grow and embrace an entrepreneurial spirit that this country needs to secure a positive post-Brexit future.”

