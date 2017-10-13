Peterborough communications agency wins “outstanding” title

It is celebration time at Peterborough-based communications consultancy, Athene Communications.

It secured the Outstanding PR Consultancy award at the Anglia, Thames & Chiltern CIPR PRide Awards.

The business, in Priestgate, was also runner up in two other categories - education communications campaign and regional campaign of the year.

Richard Astle, managing director of Athene Communications, said: “It’s a great honour to be named the outstanding PR consultancy in the region.

“It’s a testament to our team and the diligent work they have delivered for our clients over the last year.

“It’s been a year of growth for us as we opened a new office in Cambridge and expanded our existing headquarters in Peterborough, while adding new members to our team along the way.

“We’ve secured new and prestigious clients in the likes of Addison Lee and Cambridge University, while building on existing relationships with companies like Royal HaskoningDHV.

“Last year we were also thrilled to raise over £5,000 for charities – including £4,000 for our charities of the year, Shine and YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough.

“At Athene we believe in investing in our colleagues, in working closely and innovatively with our clients and giving back whenever we can to our local communities.

“Each of these elements has contributed to this award win and we’re excited to see what the next 12 months holds.”

Judges praised Athene for “an impressive growth strategy, evidenced in its business figures, client growth and retention and also their own employees. A clear business strategy and alignment with clients’ objectives and a focus on internal employee investment.”