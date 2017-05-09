Peterborough chippy named as one of the best in the UK

A Peterborough chippy has been named as one of the 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2017.

After carrying out mystery shopper tests at takeaways up and down the country, Fishtastic in Orton Longueville was named as one of the best in the country by Fry Magazine.

The takeaway made the list after an independent company sent mystery diners to all those shops that entered the competition and assessed a range of front-of-house aspects from staff friendliness, cleanliness of the takeaway to product knowledge. Points were also awarded for the quality of the food with everything being critiqued from the crispness of the batter, to the texture of chips, to the flakiness of the fish.

With takeaways picking up additional points for details such as clean and tidy uniforms, the availability of a specials board, and cooking to order, the benchmark was set extremely high with the top 50 scoring 95% or over in their mystery dine.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “We would like to congratulate all those shops that made our Top 50 Fish & Chip Takeaways 2017. The pass mark was once again set very high at 95% and to achieve that takes a lot of dedication and hard work from everyone involved, from the owner to the manager, to the frier and the counter staff. It really is a team effort.

“Running a fish and chip shop gets harder every year with so much going on behind the scenes, so to serve up excellent quality food with a matching level of service and atmosphere day-in day-out deserves to be recognised.

“All the shops that made the 50 Best have proved they go the extra mile to give their customers the best possible experience, whether that’s detailing the boat that catches the day’s fish, running weekly specials, or simply taking time out to ask customers how their day has been. This is what puts these chippies ahead and keeps customers coming back time and time again.”

While all successful chippies receive a certificate to display in their shop and an A2 window poster detailing their achievement, every entrant is sent a copy of their mystery dining sheet, providing valuable feedback and a chance for operators to improve their business.