Peterborough brewery wins new contract to supply the Co-op

A Peterborough brewery has just secured a prestigious contract with the Co-op.

Oakham Ales, of Maxwell Road, Peterborough, has been asked to supply the Co-op with 35,000 pints of its ale.

The award winning Oakham Ales will supply about 60 of the retailer’s stores with four of its ales.

These will be JHB, Inferno Ale, Scarlet Macaw and Bishops Farewell.

The move comes as the Co-op looks to double the number of its small and micro suppliers.

It has just launched a small producer charter to support and provide opportunities to champion local suppliers.

Adrian Posnett, managing director of Oakham Ales, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Co-op.

“Its heritage, values and local, community-based approach is a great fit with our business.

“We are frequently asked where our ales can be bought and so this contract win will further support our business development, build awareness of our brand and open up new markets for our business in communities across the region.”

Simon Dryell, ranging manager for the Co-op, said: “It’s exciting to collaborate with breweries such as Oakham.

“The quality, passion and innovation of small producers makes these prized local products and we are delighted to give them pride of place in our stores.

“We know that the provenance of food and drink really matters to our customers, we are committed to investing in the UK economy and providing new opportunities to showcase and celebrate great British food and drink producers.”