Peterborough based recruitment and careers show heads to Wembley for national awards final

The Job Show™, the Peterborough based nationwide recruitment and careers event, has been shortlisted in the 2017 SME National Business Awards for The Community Business of the Year Category.

In just over four years and 42 shows nationwide, The Job Show™ event, which take place at iconic Premiership, Championship and League One football clubs, follow a ‘hat trick’ of award recognition since the launch of their first show in February 2013.

The launch of The Job Show on 10th September at Liverpool FC. From left are co-founder and managing director Caroline Connaughton and co-founder and director, Victoria Clarke.

Caroline Connaughton MD/Co-founder and Victoria Clarke Director/Co-founder jointly said: “We are proud and privileged to be chosen as finalists in the SME National Business Awards 2017 – and in particular for The Community Business of the year.

“We highlight a range of social impact initiatives that can bring to life a community and make a difference - to be aligned with so many worthy finalists and awarding us with this recognition will no doubt give us even more determination as a small business to go from strength-to-strength, and produce even more rewarding and successful recruitment events at iconic football destinations.

“To reach the finals at one the most iconic football stadiums in the world is a real achievement – to triumph at Wembley would be the ultimate recognition for our hard work, commitment and services to the community.”

Barry Fry, Director of Football for Peterborough United FC added: “I have had the pleasure of launching The Job Show™ Peterborough at our football club and witnessed first hand over 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships on offer to the community in one day which is fantastic! We here at Posh wish Caroline and Victoria the very best of luck and hope they can lift that cup at Wembley and make us proud!”

A panel of accomplished judges had a week to score the long list of applicants for the SME National Business Awards 2017. Only the top 14 in each category were selected for the finals, making it a huge achievement for any business.

Speaking after the judging, Awards Director, Damian Cummins said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s finalists, who have come from a wide range of industries and overwhelmed by the quality of entries from across the UK - We look forward to a fabulous night celebrating their achievements”.

On Friday December 1 finalists will come together to enjoy a glitzy Gala Awards Final at Wembley Stadium.