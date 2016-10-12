Peterborough American Diner to remain open despite 26 closures nationwide

The Peterborough branch of national American diner Ed’s will stay open despite the chain announcing today that 26 branches will close amidst financial problems.

Across the UK 26 Ed’s Diners will close following a pre-packaged sale of the brand to Giraffe Concepts, owned by food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan.

However, the branch at Peterborough’s Extra Haddon Services will remain open.

Last month the firm appointed KPMG to search for new investors.

The chain sells burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, fries, breakfast and desserts.

Tom Crowley Managing Director of giraffe Concepts Ltd commented: “Ed’s Easy Diner has been an integral part of the UK casual dining scene for the past four decades and we are very excited about the business joining the group and the opportunities ahead.”

Giraffe Concepts Ltd is part of Boparan Restaurants Holdings. BRH also owns and operates a collection of other successful dining brands including Harry Ramsdens, FishWorks and The Cinnamon Collection.

The branches to close are:

Aberdeen Bon Accord

Banbury

Basildon Debenhams

Blackburn The Mall

Blackpool

Bridgend

Carlisle The Lanes

Chester Grosvenor Centre

Crawley County Mall

Derby

Doncaster Frenchgate

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

Inverness Eastgate

Islington

Leicester

Livingston The Centre

Luton The Mall

Manchester Debenhams

Plymouth Drake Circus

Reading

Redditch

Trocadero

Wandsworth

White City Debenhams

Woking

York Monks Cross