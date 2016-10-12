Search

Peterborough American Diner to remain open despite 26 closures nationwide

The Peterborough branch of national American diner Ed’s will stay open despite the chain announcing today that 26 branches will close amidst financial problems.

Across the UK 26 Ed’s Diners will close following a pre-packaged sale of the brand to Giraffe Concepts, owned by food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan.

However, the branch at Peterborough’s Extra Haddon Services will remain open.

Last month the firm appointed KPMG to search for new investors.

The chain sells burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, fries, breakfast and desserts.

Tom Crowley Managing Director of giraffe Concepts Ltd commented: “Ed’s Easy Diner has been an integral part of the UK casual dining scene for the past four decades and we are very excited about the business joining the group and the opportunities ahead.”

Giraffe Concepts Ltd is part of Boparan Restaurants Holdings. BRH also owns and operates a collection of other successful dining brands including Harry Ramsdens, FishWorks and The Cinnamon Collection.

The branches to close are:

Aberdeen Bon Accord

 Banbury

Basildon Debenhams

 Blackburn The Mall

 Blackpool

 Bridgend

 Carlisle The Lanes

 Chester Grosvenor Centre

 Crawley County Mall

 Derby

 Doncaster Frenchgate

 Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

 Inverness Eastgate

 Islington

 Leicester

 Livingston The Centre

 Luton The Mall

 Manchester Debenhams

 Plymouth Drake Circus

 Reading

 Redditch

 Trocadero

 Wandsworth

 White City Debenhams

 Woking

 York Monks Cross