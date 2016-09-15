People in Peterborough on out-of-work benefits down more than a third in last year

The number of people in Peterborough on out-of-work benefits is down by more than a third in the past year.

The number claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) is currently 1,280, down 38.8 per cent on this time last year.

Last month, the figure was 1,330.

For young people aged 18 to 24, more than half of those on JSA 12 months ago are no longer claiming it.

The figure is down from 465 to 195. Last month, it was 205.

Minister for Employment Damian Hinds said: “When it comes to our jobs market we’ve made great progress since 2010 with employment up in every region.

“There’s good news in the East of England where there’s a record number of people in work and the employment rate is 78.1 per cent - one of the highest rates for any UK region.

“It’s important that we work to keep up this momentum so more people can make the most of opportunities available out there in the economy.”

The employment rate in the UK continues to run at a record high of 74.5 per cent, and the unemployment rate holds firm at 4.9 per cent – its lowest in more than 10 years.