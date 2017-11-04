Parveen The Spice Queen: A wonderful, warming, winter one pot

This weekend many of us will be commemorating Guy Fawkes Night or bonfire night, depends how you look at it. As a child, I used to absolutely love bonfire night, my brothers and I had such fun.

During the day, we would dress up one of my brothers’ unsuspecting friends as Guy Fawkes, throw him into an old wheel barrow and run round the streets collecting ‘money for the guy’ from our neighbours. Then in the evening, we would all gather around a real bonfire with our sparklers and enjoy toffee apples and parkin (it’s all about the food for me).

Ok, perhaps I am being a tad nostalgic but that’s what happens when you get to my age. This week’s recipe reminds me of those winter nights. After the fireworks had finished we would all come in - hungry and cold. Mum would serve us this lamb dish with hot buttered chappattis - delicious! Then after dinner with our full tummies, we would all settle down under our blankets with hot water bottles and watch the latest episode of The Sweeney or The Saint.

Back to this week’s recipe, my wonderful one pot winter wonder - Lamb Bhuna.

RECIPE FOR LAMB BHUNA

You can create this dish with the same flavours with this hassle-free recipe. Just chuck it all in a pan and cook through! Prep Time: 10 mins; Cooking Time: 1 hour; Serves approx 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS

900g lamb diced into 2cm cubes, 2 medium sized onions - thinly sliced, 3 tsp Garam Masala*, 1 tsp coriander powder*,2 tsp chilli powder*, ¼ tsp turmeric powder* (*or my spice bag), 6 cloves of garlic -crushed, 2 cm cube root ginger - crushed, 2 tsp salt, 1 tin of chopped tomatoes - 400g, 6 tbsp vegetable oil, 2 tbsp fresh chopped coriander

METHOD

Add all ingredients (except the coriander) into a large stock pot.

Bring to the boil, cover with lid and then simmer for 30 minutes on low heat.

Turn the heat up to medium and cook the sauce for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

The meat and sauce will now have a shiny appearance with the oil separating. Stir continuously for 10 minutes. If sauce sticks, add a splash of water.

Add the coriander and 200ml of boiling water and stir and simmer for 10 minutes or until tender.

