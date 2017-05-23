Packaging manufacturer agrees lease on distribution centre in Peterborough

A major manufacturer of packaging for the food industry has moved into Peterborough.

Dart Products Europe, which has a manufacturing centre at St Peters Industrial Park, in Huntingdon, is leasing a 189,679sq ft distribution centre at Kingston 189 on Kingston Park in Fletton.

The company has agreed a 10 year lease on the premier warehouse.

Dart Products will pay an annual rent of £995,814, which equates to £5.25 per sq ft.

The lease has been organised by commercial agents Savills on behalf of Logicor, which has just refurbished the premises.

Toby Green, director in the national industrial and logistics team at Savills, said: “Kingston 189 is one of the very few available Grade A distribution facilities in the region, providing excellent access to the A1 (M) and links to Felixstowe.

He added: “The unit was fully refurbished by Logicor and terms agreed very shortly after completion.”

A spokesperson for Dart Products was approached to comment on the lease but has not yet responded.