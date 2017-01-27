Owzat! Peterborough company appoints a grassroots sports ambassador

Insurance giant the BGL Group has just appointed a sports ambassador to help teach children the value of taking part in sport.

The company, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has named professional cricketer Zak Chappell (20) as its first grassroots sports ambassador.

Zak Chappell.

A former pupil of Stamford School, Zak currently plays for Leicestershire County Cricket Club and made the headlines on his county debut when he scored 96 runs against Derbyshire.

Zak will be working alongside local schools and clubs with the aim of educating children at various levels of ability about the physical, social and mental benefits of sport.

He said: “My aim is to get more children involved in outdoor activities and sport as early in their childhood as possible.

“Encouraging children to be more active when they are young will hopefully lead on to them having a healthy and active lifestyle in adulthood.”

Caroline Raines, BGL’s associate director for external communications, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to add more value to the clubs we sponsor.

“Zak is a truly inspirational and motivated athlete and I’m delighted to have him on board as our first ever grassroots sport ambassador. I look forward to working with him and the young people from our clubs over the coming year.”

Over this financial year, BGL has committed to sponsoring a range of clubs and events including the Peterborough United Foundation, SportBash, Peterborough Lions RFC, Stamford RFC and Uffington Cricket Club juniors.

BGL has also become the Leicester Tigers Guard of Honour sponsor, which gives young people from local clubs the opportunity to get on the pitch at Welford Road before a home game.