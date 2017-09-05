Over 1,000 Peterborough homes left without power

Around 1,000 homes in Peterborough have experienced a power cut after a fault with an underground electricity cable this morning, Tuesday September 5.
UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.
" An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut. "
Potentially affected postcodes are PE3 8 and PE3 9.
Up to 1,072 homes are affected and power is estimated to be restored between 11am and 12pm.
