Over 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships on offer at The Job Show in Peterborough this week

More than 1,000 Jobs/Apprenticeships are up for grabs at The Job Show™ Peterborough.

The Job Show™ Peterborough, sponsored by RSA, returns as recruiters from employers around the region prepare to showcase their recruitment drive with over 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships all under one roof.

The nationally acclaimed job show offers quality face-to-face recruitment and careers opportunities from local and world leading organisations. The event will take place at Peterborough United Football Club’s Abax Stadium in London Road on Thursday January 12 - Councillor Dave Sanders, The Mayor of Peterborough, will be launching the event which runs from 10.30am until 3pm.

Recruiters taking part will present over 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships in all types of sectors as well as a dedicated Training and Apprenticeship Centre supported by City College. The centre will offer a range of Training and Apprenticeship opportunities for young people and adults, as well training and adult education to help get those seeking employment back to work.

Victoria Clarke, Director of The Job Show™ said: “We are very excited and thrilled to be celebrating so many jobs and apprenticeships in the New Year - once again a big thank you to our headline Sponsor RSA, City College and ALL our exhibitors taking part – without them this would not be possible.

“As our strapline says we have the perfect platform to ‘unite talent with opportunity’ and are confident we have something for everyone – if you are looking to improve your prospects, train for a new career, or if you are a young person or adult seeking apprenticeships or just simply want to get back into work just come along on the day and come face-to- face with exhibitors just waiting to meet you!”

Kirk Bradley, customer services director of Sponsors RSA said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that we are expanding our team as a result of existing growth and are pleased to sponsor The Job Show™ where we will showcase our exciting new roles.”

Vacancies include: Inbound/Outbound Call Advisors, Team Leaders, Customer Service Advisors, Operations Managers, Business Admin, Sales Consultants, Tele-Sales, Production Operatives, Packing Assistants, Bus Drivers, Engineering, Drivers, Registered Nurses, Support Workers, Healthcare Assistants, Childcare, Nursery Workers, Adoption and Fostering, Various Apprenticeships for young people and adults, a CV Workshop and much more….

Exhibitors include: RSA, Interserve Healthcare, Stagecoach East, Ikea, Coloplast, Coca Cola, Busy Bees, Diligenta, Bluebird Care, Voyage Care, Western Union, Domino UK Ltd, PJ Care, Sense, City College, Posh Academy, Reed in Partnership, The Princes Trust, National Careers Service and more!

Pat Carrington, Principal of City College Peterborough added: “We are very excited to be attending The Job Show as the Apprenticeship & Training Centre sponsors. We offer many apprenticeships across a range of vocations including business administration, customer services, team leading/management and health and social care to people of all ages and are looking forward to meeting all those attending.”

Wayne Watts, Registered Branch Manager for Interserve Healthcare said: “Interserve Healthcare are really looking forward to attending our 1st Job Show in Peterborough. We are looking to recruit over 50 registered nurses / healthcare assistants for on-going assignments, we look forward to seeing everyone.’’

