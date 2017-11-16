Olympic legend takes on Peterborough park during visit to city

A world and Olympic athletics legend ran through Peterborough today to speak to city workers.

Fresh from receiving his knighthood from the Queen this week, Sir Mo Farah arrived at Virgin Media’s Peterborough offices to talk to staff and joined their ‘team run club.’

He was seen jogging in Ferry Meadows park this morning, as well as spending time at the office.

Jeff Dodds, Managing Director of Virgin Mobile said: “We’re very excited to welcome Sir Mo Farah back into the Virgin Media family. Mo has joined us as Director of Going the Extra Mile.

“Mo’s qualities align with those of our own business. His dedication, determination and tenacity have taken him to the very top of world sport, and he constantly (and quite literally) goes the extra mile to ensure success.

“Mo will be working across all areas of Virgin Media, spending some time getting to know our people, meeting our customers and telling his story.

“Going the extra mile is something we do well in Virgin Media and we’re lacing up to deliver some big plans for 2018. We can’t wait to get Mo involved.”

Four time Olympic champion Sir Mo wrote to all Virgin media staff, and he said: “I guess every person reaches a career crossroads at some point and for me that was this year when I decided to hang up my track spikes and swap them for road shoes.

“I recently announced that next year I will be moving back to the UK with my family to focus on marathon running. I’m extremely proud of what I’ve achieved during the first phase of my career, but I’m also looking forward to adding to that success during the second phase!

“As if one challenge isn’t enough, when I spoke with Tom and Jeff about working with Virgin Mobile as the Director of Going the Extra Mile, I got really excited and really wanted to do it. Virgin is a brand I have always admired, and when I worked with you back in 2012 I got to know and like quite a few people there.

“I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible next year, to sharing my philosophy on ‘Going the Extra Mile’ and for you to share your ideas and thoughts with me too. Whenever I am in town, I like to run, so make sure you keep your trainers under your desk or in your vans – I warn you, I’m pretty quick tho’ :)