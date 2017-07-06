Offers available in Westgate Arcade throughout July

Throughout July the nation joins in celebrating independent shops for National Independent Retailer Month, and Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade is leading the way.

Dressed in bunting Westgate Arcade, which has become renowned for being the place of independently owned and run businesses, will celebrate the month of July with a host of activities and offers.

Many of the 20 retailers are offering exclusive discounts throughout the month and, over each weekend, free samples and goodies for all will be handed out.

Back to Life, the newly opened vintage clothing shop will join the party along with the more established residents such as Style and P-Kai who have been in the arcade for nearly 20 years between them.

Shaf Saeed, owner of Back to Life, said: “My shop has very much the Camden or Brick Lane feel to it. All my influences and ideas for the shop have come from the great shops in London where I’ve taken a little bit from each to make my own here in Peterborough.”

Art in the Heart’s owner Dawn Birch-James said: “The word ‘unique’ is often used to describe things which simply aren’t. We exhibit and sell the work of over 60 artists and makers from the area from fine artists to jewellery makers.”

Owner of The Oculist, Gerry Sondh, explains what brought him to Westgate Arcade. He said: “The urban mix of businesses and the independent feel brought me to WA.

“I have a vision of WA being a niche independent hub for Peterborough. The soul of a city that is fast being engulfed by national brands. I love the multi nationals but the soul of WA should be the key attraction for the city.

“This should be the place in Peterborough where an eccentric mix of personalities give you a memorable experience through their businesses.”

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “Westgate Arcade is such an important part of Queensgate and Peterborough. We have a wonderful mix of retailers and services that you can’t find anywhere else in the region and I would encourage anyone in the centre of the city to take stroll through there this July and see the goods it has to offer.”