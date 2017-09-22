Next promises ‘golden’ giveaway at new store opening in Huntingdon

Fashion chain Next has vowed a ‘golden’ envelope giveaway when it opens a new store in Huntingdon that will create 25 jobs.

The first 25 customers in the queue outside the store on October 4 will be given a ‘golden’ envelope, each containing a gift card between £5 and £100 to spend in store.

The new 9,000sq ft store will open in the Chequers Court Shopping Centre at 10am on October 4.

The opening marks a return to Huntingdon for Next, which moved out of the town a few years ago.

Store manager Samantha Anson said: “Next is proud to announce its return to Huntingdon - a bigger and more beautiful store then before.

“In addition the store has created 25 permanent staff in the local area.

“We will be offering all Next lines – women, men, children’s and home products plus the welcome addition of an in-house Costa Coffee.

She added: “We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our new store.”