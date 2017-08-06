New venture to help firms cut energy

Have your say

Small and medium sized businesses in Peterborough and the surrounding area have taken steps to improve their energy efficiency and cut costs.

The action has been taken jointly with help from the Business Energy Efficiency programme, launched several months ago.

The programme has already supported 36 businesses to cut their carbon and identified over £200,000 in savings.

Using funding from the European Regional Development Fund, the programme offers a free service to help organisations identify energy saving opportunities.

Businesses can also invest in capital projects that implement energy efficiency measures, with grants available up to £20,000.

One beneficiary is Web2market, of Huntingdon, that replaced its remaining traditional energy intensive fittings with LED lights.

Nigel White, director, said: “The analysis made financial decisions easier, ideas that we hadn’t thought of were evaluated and good suppliers were signposted.

“We carried out the work and are enjoying the benefits.”