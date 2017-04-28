New restaurant raises the ‘steaks’ in Peterborough city centre

Meat lovers are being spoiled this week with another steak house opening in Peterborough city cnetre - this time with a Brazilian twist.

Samba Brazil opens tomorrow (Saturday) , in Broadway, a churrascaria barbecue-style of restaurant that is a hugely popular in Brazil. The meat is cooked on large skewers and then carved at the table.

Samba Brazil, Broadway, Peterborough.

Paulo Batista, who opened Sabor Brasil at the premises in late 2015, before closing for personal reasons inside a year, is behind the relaunch - under the new branding.

“I have been wanting to reopen but it has taken some time to get things together,” he said.

“We will concentrate the business downstairs during the week, rather than the restaurant area upstairs, so passersby can see when there are customers dining.”

Lunch (12noon to 5pm) with four cuts of meet, plus salad, will cost £7.99 through the week and £12.99 at weekends. Dinner will cost £12.99.

For those wanting the full rodizio treatment - that’s 12 cuts of meat - with salad the cost will be £15.99 through the week and £18.99 at weekends. Dinner will be £18.99, Sunday to Thursday, and £23.99 on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be live Latin music on Fridays and Saturday from 5pm.

News of the opening comes four days after XOXO grill house opened in King Street, specialising in steaks and gourmet burgers.