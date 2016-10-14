New Peterborough initiative to help Spark start-up businesses into life

A new network group has been launched in Peterborough to help connect and grow start-up businesses.

Called Peterborough Spark, the aim is to host informal socials, events and talks for anyone thinking of starting a business or who is running a company that is less than three years old.

The group is hosted by the Allia Future Business Centre Peterborough, based at the ABAX stadium, in London Road.

Its next meeting takes place on October 20 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. The event is free and informal and will feature two guest speakers.

Centre manager Gareth Jones said: “We know the number of start-ups and early-stage ventures in Peterborough is growing rapidly, with such strong connections to London, great connectivity and affordable space, it’s no surprise.

“But with a reported 50 per cent of start-ups failing within the first five years, networking and business support is vital to survival.

“We could see something was missing. So we designed Peterborough Spark to support early-stage ventures.

“We connect entrepreneurs in the city, facilitate collaborations and help Peterborough businesses start-up, grow and support each other.”