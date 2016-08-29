New Peterborough city centre gym promises more than just pumping iron

A state-of-the-art new city centre gym opens next month - and the man behind the venture will be looking to train its members’ body and mind.

Highly qualified personal trainer Jamal Qureshi and his team are putting the finishing touches to the Fit4Less complex on Cowgate, in the former Rileys snooker club.

A designated spinning studio, with the latest Kaizer equipment has been created, and the size and layout of the main fitness studio means other classes can run simultaneously, including yoga, zumba, boxercise, fast fat burn and metcon.

Jamal, an NLP practitioner and ABA level 1 boxing coach, said: “This won’t just be another gym where people come and just jump on the equipment.

“Our dedicated and qualified team of instructors, each with their own special skillset, will be there on the floor at all times and will help people achieve their goals.

“It doesn’t matter if they have never been in a gym before, and need showing how to use the equipment and see what classes involve, or if they are advanced gym users, our team will be able to cater for all needs, and there will always be someone available on the floor.”

Jamal added: “ Lots of people join gyms and soon fall out of love with it. We want to change that with classes and workshops that help people understand more about exercise, diet and stress, so they can get the most out of their gym membership.”

Fit4Less is due to launch on September 19, and will be open 6am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 8pm at weekends.

You can join now at the gym in person or online at join.f4l.com/Peterborough