New owners sought for Italian restaurant in Crowland

The lease for a popular Italian restaurant in Crowland has been put up for sale.

The 36 cover restaurant Giuliano’s, in East Street, is being sold nearly seven years after it opened for business in the historic market town.

The independent family-run restaurant has a weekly turnover of £3,500 and its lease has seven years remaining at an annual rent of £11,400.

The business specialises in a pizza and pasta, ‘trattoria-style’ menu and the owners say they have more than 25 years experience producing freshly cooked Italian and Sicilian cuisine.

Out of a total of 729 sq ft, the ground floor restaurant, servery and kitchen area take up 645 sq ft with a further 84 sq ft of food preparation and storage space to the rear.

The sale of the leasehold includes the business as a going concern and all equipment fixtures and fittings.

A spokesman for the restaurant was not available to comment.