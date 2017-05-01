New owners named for Peterborough business park

A business park in Peterborough is under new ownership after being sold for an undisclosed sum.

The freehold of the Breydon Centre 1, in Padholme Road East, has been sold to Oastlodge Ltd, of East Haddon, Northampton.

The sale was carried out by the Peterborough office of commercial agents Savills on behalf of Oastlodge.

The prominent trade counter terrace is made up of three units that total 15,210 sq ft.

The centre, which is fully let to occupiers that include Edmunson Electrical, YESSS Electrical and Brake Station, generates a combined rental income of £87,950 a year.

Edward Gee, associate director with Savills, said: “The centre offers an excellent investment opportunity as it generates strong returns with potential for future growth and asset management.

“Industrial remains a high performing asset class with an active occupational market resulting in a distinct lack of available space in the region, especially for smaller units, making this a valuable purchase for our client.”