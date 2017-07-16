New owners for smartcard producer in Wisbech

A Wisbech-based producer of smart cards for the transport industry has been bought by a leading mass transit ticketing specialist.

Burall InfoSmart, of Boleness Road, is one of just a few companies certified to produce smart cards for the Integrated Transport Smartcard Organisation, and has been acquired by Hull-based BemroseBooth Paragon (BBP).

The cost of the acquisition has not been revealed.

Arron Duddin, the current managing director of Burall InfoSmart, said: “We have worked hard over the years to position Burall InfoSmart as a leading supplier of integrated transport smartcards solutions.

“Combining our products and skills with those of BBP creates a company that can support customers with all of their tickets and smart card requirements.

He added: “The complementary products, services and values we have in place will deliver ongoing benefits.”

Paul McEnaney, of BBP, said: “Coming together to become one of the leading suppliers in the UK supports our strategy for future growth.”