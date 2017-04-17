New name to put venue on the map

A new regional image is being created for a leading events venue in Peterborough.

A rebranding exercise has been carried out in which Peterborough Arena has been renamed as the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

In addition, £1.1 million plus has been just been spent refurbishing its Cambridgeshire and Peterborough suites with more buildings to be added in the next few years.

And catering giant Amadeus, which provides food for the NEC among a host of other national venues, has just signed a five year contract with the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

New links have been agreed with Ticketmaster - key to the sale of tickets nationally - and Virgin Trains for discounted travel. All are vital ingredients in the goal of creating a national venue offering top of the range entertainments pulling in 5,000 people, high class catering and quality facilities for major business events.

Reflecting the new outlook, arena bosses have also created links with the London Stansted Cambridge Corridor Consortium.

Business development manager Dean Lees said: “The aim of all this is to raise the profile of the arena as a regional and national events venue.

“We want to make the arena the gateway to doing business in the East of England.

“We want to host many high profile performers and be the venue of choice for regional and national business to business exhibitions. We’ve rebranded becuse the “Showground” is an old concept. We are more focused on the arena as the character of our business has changed and we want to reach out to a wider demographic.”

across the East of England