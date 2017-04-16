New name for family-owned company in Peterborough

A family-owned company in Peterborough has just rebranded in a bid to meet changing customer demand.

Sweet Ideas, of Culley Court, Bakewell Business Park, Orton Southgate, has been renamed as the Deliciousideas Food Group.

The move follows new demand from customers for healthier snacks and “free from” foods which sparked a huge growth in sales of the firm’s own brands, Healthyideas, Deliciousideas, and Snackideas.

The business, founded by Jonathan Potter and his father Clive, and which includes Manasty Packaging, sold six million packs of its branded snacks last year. Customers included the Wimbledon Championships, Chelsea FC, Harrods and Virgin Atlantic.

Managing director Jonathon Potter, said: “Despite our success over the last 25 years from our confectionary branded products and the recent renaissance with Retro sweets, the existing and future growth of our business is derived from healthier impulse snacks and products that fit into a vegetarian and vegan diet.”