New name and boss for cereal manufacturer in Peterborough

It’s all change at a manufacturer of breakfast cereals in Peterborough.

Bokomo Foods, of Southgate Way, in Orton Southgate, where it makes breakfast cereals for various well-known companies under its own label brands, has undergone a name change and also has a new boss.

The company has announced that it has appointed its former commercial manager Jonathon Thorn as chief executive.

It has also changed the name of the company to Pioneer Foods UK.

The company is part of Pioneer Food Group, which is one of the largest South African producers and distributors of a range of branded food and beverage products.

The group exports to more than 60 countries with its international business making up 21 per cent of operating profit in the last financial year.

Mr Thorn said: “This name change to Pioneer Foods UK marks an exciting point in the history of our company as we seek to push forward with our UK plans.

“Our passion for delivering excellent service remains the same. I would like to reassure all of our existing customers that they will receive the same on time, dedicated and experienced service that we have always offered.”

In a statement, the company says Mr Thorn will lead its ambitious UK expansion plans.

As part of this growth the company acquired Streamfoods Ltd, in August 2016, which produces children’s snack brand Fruit Bowl.

Related:

Bokomo Foods invests £2.4m in city operation