New jobs to be created as construction starts on Peterborough care home

New jobs are being created in Peterborough with the construction of a multi-million pound care home.

Peterborough Care is building the two storey care home in Thorpe Wood and looking to recruit 60 staff.

The home should be completed by July next year and will be made up of two households of 10 residents and two households of 15 residents.

Each will have a lounge and open plan dining room at the centre, with en-suite bedrooms built around this facility. There will be a hairdressing salon and cinema room plus a café.

The new jobs will be a mixture of part time and full time roles and there will be a full time manager appointed to oversee the 24 hour care provided at Thorpe Wood.

This will add to the 170 employees across the group’s four existing care homes in Peterborough.

The development has been backed by the Royal Bank of Scotland which has provided a seven figure funding package.

Ajay Marjara, director at Peterborough Care, said: “We have built up a successful business providing dedicated nursing and dementia care for our elderly residents.

“Thorpe Wood care home is slightly different as it has been designed to help us support our residents suffering with dementia when we fully open next year.”

Graham Tallyn, healthcare relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Peterborough Care is the brand behind an ambitious family who are all knowledgeable in their field and add different strengths to keep this company growing at an impressive rate.

“We are delighted to support them with their expansion plans, assisting further care in the community.

“We wish them all the very best as they bring this development to a natural completion next summer.”