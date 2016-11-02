New jobs set for Peterborough as supermarket is granted planning permission

A new Lidl supermarket will be built on Mancetter Square in Peterborough creating new jobs after planning permission was granted by Peterborough Council.

The supermarket first revealed in 2015 that it wanted to open a brand new store in Peterborough, it’s second for the city, as part of its ongoing expansion

Construction is estimated to start on site in 2017 with a view to opening the store in early 2018.

The substantial investment will see Lidl build a sustainable 2,443m² store on the 8,000m² site. As well as a sleek, glass-fronted façade, the supermarket will boast state of the art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

The building will also maximise efficiency and reduce its environmental impact, reducing the CO2emission rate by over 20% when compared with a building of the same type, size and use.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Colin Rimmer, said: “We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission, and look forward to getting started on construction.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support, and very much look forward to opening our doors and offering our fresh, quality, great value products in the not too distant future.”