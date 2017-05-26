New jewellery shop to open in Peterborough city centre

A new jewellery shop is set to open in Peterborough City Centre - and people are being asked to apply for jobs now.

Crown Jewellers is to open in the Queensgate unit vacated by Charles Bright the Jewellers at the end of last year.

Roger Aron and Kevin Roberts before the closure of Charles Bright last year

The independent shop, located in St John’s Square, had been supplying engagement rings, necklaces and bracelets to city residents since the 1920s, but Roger Aron (72) who owned the store with business partner Kevin Roberts since 1990, felt it was time to retire in 2016.

Now the unit will once again be hone to glittering jewels.

Crown Jewellers is currently advertising for tow part-time sales assistants to work three days a week when the shop opens on June 15.

Applications, with CV, should be emailed to crownjewellers@btinternet.com.

Charles Bright shop from the archives

The deadline for applications is June 5.