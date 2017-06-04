New jeweller to take over store

A family run goldsmith is hoping to be the gold standard of jewellers in Peterborough when they open in the city.

The new branch of Crown Jewellers will open in the former Charles Bright Jewellers building in St John’s Square later this month.

Crown Jewellers already have a branch in Bourne, and are now expanding to the city centre. Matt Powell - one of three directors alongside his mum and dad - said the shop would offer something different for city shoppers.

The jewellery designer said: “We are a family run, independent business, not a faceless chain. We are a proper jewellers and goldsmiths. We will not just be a shop, but will have a high-tech workshop as well.

“We will be able to custom make, restore and repair jewellery on site. There is nothing else like this in Peterborough.

“I won four awards at the ‘jewellery oscars’ this year, which was fantastic. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Cartier and De Beers attend. I think that helps separate us from the rest.

“If you have even a vague idea, you can come in and we can create a finished piece. “We will also have a wide range of prestige watches, and will be the only stockist of Clobo jewellery in the city, which is very popular at the moment.”

Charles Bright had been a household name in the city having been open for 90 years before the closure earlier this year. Matt, who is currently working flat out to make the shop ready for the opening, said: “We have spoken to Kevin and Roger from Charles Bright, and they are happy with what we are doing. “I will split my time between here and Bourne. The Bourne shop will stay, but now seemed the right time to come to Peterborough and offer something different to the city.”

Crown are looking for part time assistants. Applications should be emailed to crownjewellers@btinternet.com.