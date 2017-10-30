Search

New initiative to support start-up businesses in Peterborough

Stuart House, in City Road, Peterborough.
Concern for her dog’s dietary needs was the inspiration behind the creation of a new pet food retail outlet.

Liz Pulley set up Raw and More Pet Supplies in Chadburn Centre, Paston, because of the difficulties of getting food for her two-year-old Huskie Aketa cross Rosie.

Liz Pulley with Rosie at her newly opened shop Raw and More.

Rosie cannot eat wheat and dairy based products.

Mrs Pulley said: “Finding food to suit her diet was a complete nightmare.

“I had to buy her food in bulk to get it at a reasonable price.

“That gave me the idea to set up my own per food business. I did some market research and found there were quite a few pet owners with dogs that had specialised diet.”

She applied for a government start up grant.

She said: “I applied online in March . They wanted a lot of details about my business plan and I received the £13,000 grant in August

“It took a lot of effort. The officials wanted a lot of information - they want to know all the ins and outs of everything I was planning to do.

“You’ve got to be dedicated to get through the application process .

“It is not something you can just do on a whim.

“But it is worthwhile as the deal you get is better than those offered by the banks.”

She added: “The shop will sell all types of food for dogs and other pets, and will be open seven days a week and I’ll be running it by myself.”