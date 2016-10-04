New homes plan for Crowland suffers council ‘no’ vote

An application to build up to 100 new homes in Crowland has been turned down by the area’s planning authority over fears about its location.

Hertfordshire developers Wheatley Homes had put in a provisional application to provide a mix of one to four-bedroom homes on land in Harvester Way, near Crowland’s Crease Drove Industrial Estate.

If the proposed planning application is granted, I feel the relationship between industry and residents will be strained and quite possibly become unworkable Peter Issitt, managing director of Crowland Cranes

But opposition from residents, businesses, parish and district councillors, all united about the potential loss of ‘open countryside’ which acts as a “buffer between the residents and heavy industrial units”, meant the plan was turned down by South Holland District Council at a meeting on Wednesday.

In a statement to a number of district councillors, Peter Issitt, managing director of Crowland Cranes, said: “If the proposed planning application is granted, I feel the relationship between industry and residents will be strained and quite possibly become unworkable.”

Mr Issitt’s concerns were supported by Crowland district councillor Angela Harrison who, in a statement to planning committee members, said: “This land has never been deemed suitable for residential development because it is needed as a buffer between the residents and the heavy industrial units.”

Wheatley Homes’ plans to build up to 100 homes in Harvester Way, Crowland, included a pledge of about £60,000 towards healthcare and bus service provision for the town.

A statement from Wheatley Homes said: “The proposals has been carefully considered to ensure the safety, or perceived safety, of those living or visiting the development.”

It would have been the second development in Harvester Way after separate plans for 50 new homes from Ashley King (Developments) Ltd of Holbeach were backed by South Holland District Council in December 2014.