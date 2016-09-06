New home for 1,200 staff at Peterborough’s Thomas Cook

Holiday giant Thomas Cook has clocked up a new milestone in its 175 year history.

The company has officially opened new offices at Westpoint, in Lynch Wood, Peterborough.

The company’s chief executive Peter Fankhauser cut the ribbon with UK managing director Chris Mottershead to mark the opening of the new offices.

They unveiled a commemorative plaque and joined colleagues for a celebratory drink. The company, which employs 1,200 people in Peterborough, has moved from Coningsby Road, Bretton, where it has been for 20 years. The Bretton offices are owned by Thomas Cook, which is leasing the new premises from Westmount.

Mr Mottershead said: “Thomas Cook has been a leading employer in Peterborough for 43 years and we’re here for the long term.”