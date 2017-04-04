New hand on helm of centre for start-ups

There is a new hand on the helm of a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to support start-up business in Peterborough.

Peterborough Workspace, in Maxwell Road, Woodston, has appointed James O’Rawe as its general manager.

He is responsible for ensuring tenants at the 52 units centre have the services, that range from accountants through to renewable energy designers, that they need to thrive.

Chairman Mike Fletcher said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome James. With his strong commercial background he is ideally placed to help drive the business forward and ensure we remain a relevant and essential part of the business community.”

New tenant Karl Goyns, of Goyns Holdings, which provides premium-quality, water free cleaning products for vehicles, said: “The rates and service package is simple.

“This helps me plan my budget and business costs but the security, 24hr access and busy welcoming feel to Workspace House means that locating my business here makes perfect sense.”

Workspace House has 30 plus businesses in 48 units.

It means that just four of the units are available, ranging in size from 170-320 sq ft.

Any potential tenant is advised to contact James on 01733 390707 or email him at james@peterboroughworkspace.co.uk.