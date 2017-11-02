New funding helps Peterborough-based chocolate maker step up production

Have your say

A chocolate manufacturer in Peterborough is stepping up production to meet growing demand for its confectionary.

Islands Cacao & Chocolate, of Holkham Road, Orton Southgate, has just secured new funding to buy the equipment needed to create a new manufacturing line.

The purchase has been driven by a £39,750 grant from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough LEP’s Eastern Agri-Tech Growth Initiative.

The increased production will also mean the recruitment of up to 10 jobs.

Islands Cacao’s operations and commercial director, Martyn O’Dare said: “The acquisition of this equipment thanks to the grant will help to create between eight to 10 new jobs in Peterborough.

“It will also provide greater control of the manufacturing efficiency, environment temperature, and wastage, contributing to a greener production line overall.”

The company has extensive links with cocoa famers in the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Philippines and Madagascar.

It has developed a specialist method of manufacture that preserves the quality and intensity of flavour synonymous with small scale artisan chocolate production.

Mark Reeve, LEP chairman, said: “Islands Cacao Chocolate has a well-established reputation for delivering premium quality chocolate to a growing market, whilst ethically supporting cocoa farmers in developing countries. We’re pleased to be able to further support their ambitions to scale up and commercialise their manufacturing capability, which will in turn create new jobs in our area.”