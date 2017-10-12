New expansion for design and print franchise owner in Peterborough

Have your say

A Peterborough businessman has just expanded his operations in the city.

Stephen Loasby, who has owned the graphic design and print Kall Kwik Peterborough franchise, in Cowgate, for 19 years, has just acquired a new company.

He has bought the Recognition Express franchise in a bid to extend the range of services he offers.

The newly acquired promotional items and clothing franchise will also be based in Cowgate and together the businesses employ eight staff.

Mr Loasby said: “The Recognition Express product range fits perfectly alongside the graphic design and print services we provide to our customers at Kall Kwik.

“It now means we can offer a complete package to companies and organisations looking to promote their brand and is a natural addition to our business.

He added: “The idea just made complete sense.”

Both the Kall Kwik and Recognition Express franchises are controlled by specialist franchise operator the Bardon Group, of Leicestershire, which operates multiple franchise brands.

Mr Loasby plans to launch Recognition Express Peterborough at the Peterborough B2B Show at the KingsGate Conference Centre on October 18.

Visitors to the Recognition Express/Kall Kwik on stand number 53 will have the chance to win £100 worth of promotional products of their choice in a business card draw.

In addition, all orders taken at the exhibition will receive a 10 per cent discount.