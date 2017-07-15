New drop in Peterborough’s jobless figures

The number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance in Peterborough fell last month as some companies stepped up recruitment.

The number of claimants in the Peterborough local authority area fell to 1,770 people in June - down by 90 people for the same time last year and a drop of 10 on May this year.

It means that 1.4 per cent of the number of people able to work in Peterborough are currently unemployed.

The new figures also show the number of 18 to 24-year-olds who are out of work dropped to 415 last month compared to 435 for the same month last year.

The figures have been released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

A DWP spokesman said: “We are seeing a continual drop in the unemployment figures as the economy continues to grow and more jobs are created.”

He said a number of companies are currently recruiting staff in Peterborough.

These vary from the insurance giant the BGL Group, of Orton Southgate, the Middletons Steakhouse, which opens in Bridge Street in September, and the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, which is undergoing a major expansion.