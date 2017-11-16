New digital extension connects 150 Peterborough businesses to hi-tech link

Have your say

A new extension of Peterborough’s Gigabit City network has just been completed.

The four kilometre extension of the full-fibre digital infrastructure will benefit an extra 150 businesses in south Fengate.

CityFirbre

It will join other connected business parks in the city including Lynch Wood, Orton Southgate and the wider Fengate area.

The work has been carried out by CityFibre in partnership with internet service provider GreenCity Solutions.

John Munton, managing director at Jack Simons, which was among the first firms in south Fengate to be connected, said: “Since joining CityFibre’s network we’ve enjoyed a noticeable increase in productivity.

“Issues around customers accessing their data online are now a thing of the past.”

Neil Aspin, city development manager at CityFibre, said: “Peterborough is one of our flagship Gigabit Cities and a real jewel in the UK’s digital crown.

“The network expansion which now covers the whole of Fengate Business Park is testament to how successful the network has been across the city with more and more businesses taking advantage of ultrafast connectivity.

“Peterborough has really embraced the new infrastructure having now secured a full-fibre digital footprint across both private and public sectors.”