New development gets go ahead at Yaxley business park

A new phase of Yaxley’s seven-year-old Eagle Business Park is about to be developed.

Planning permission has just been granted for a further 18.38 acres of commercial development to the rear of the existing business park site.

Twenty plots have been released for immediate reservation from 0.39 acres to 5.0 acres.

Developer, Barnack Estates UK, is offering freehold and leasehold design and build packages for units from 2,000 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft - suitable for small scale storage and distribution.

The park was established in 2010 and its original 25.7 acre site has a mix of trade counter, light industrial, showroom and food sector processing occupiers and freehold owners.

Richard Jones, director, Barker Storey Matthews Peterborough, said: “In aiming to meet the needs of businesses looking for affordable, new-build commercial units, the developer has always been determined high standards of build quality and landscaping are maintained at the park – given its frontage and prominence on the edge of Yaxley village. This remains the same for the new phase.”