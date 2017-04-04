New deal to give high value Peterborough building projects to local companies

Action is being taken to ensure local companies are the first choice for Peterborough City Council’s building projects.

A Peterborough Contractors Framework has been drawn up listing nine companies that are now automatically eligible to bid for projects priced up to £5 million.

The nine have agreed maximum fixed rates during the four-year framework which replaces the council’s use of national procurement frameworks.

Councillor David Seaton, cabinet member for resources, said: “The benefits are two-fold.

“Not only do we keep the work and money local, we’ve also simplified the tender process and this includes maximum fixed rates to ensure value for money.”

Seventy five firms had initally expressed interest in the framework and that figure was whittled down to nine by Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

Martin Rayner, chair of the Chamber’s construction sector, said: “This is a positive and welcome step forward for local construction businesses, design consultants, sub-contractors and suppliers.

“The framework has a pipeline of work ready to go and I look forward to seeing this come to fruition.

“My thanks go to my fellow sector members and the council who have worked hard to bring the opportunity to the community.”

As some of the nine will need to sub-contract services for the bigger jobs, a ‘Meet the Contractors’ event is planned for April 21 at Peterborough Rugby Club to open opportunities for local smaller contractors and consultants.

The successful companies are:

Contractors (Up to £1million contracts)

Burmor Construction Ltd

D Brown Building Contractors Ltd

Garfield’s Builders Ltd

Lindum Group Peterborough Ltd

RG Carter Cambridge Ltd

Contractors (£1-2million contracts)

Coulson and Sons Ltd

Jeakins Weir Ltd

Lindum Group Peterborough Ltd

Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd

RG Carter Cambridge Ltd

Contractors (£2-5million contracts)

Coulson and Sons Ltd

Jeakins Weir Ltd

Kier Construction Ltd

Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd

RG Carter Cambridge Ltd