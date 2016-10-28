New Co-op store to open in Peterborough

A new Co-op store will open in Peterborough in November, creating 15 new jobs.

The store – which is located on Oundle Road – reactivates a former vacant site and will see a focus on fresh, healthy foods and meal ideas, with Costa coffee, an in-store bakery and food-to-go. It will open on Thursday, November 10.

A community event at The Fleet, Fletton, will take place on Wednesday, November 2 between 5pm – 7:30pm where residents can find out more about the Co-op, the benefits of Membership and, sample produce.

The new store will bring a funding boost to Peterborough community groups through the Co-op’s new Membership scheme.

Co-op members receive a 5 per cent reward on purchases of its own-branded products and services, with a further 1 per cent going local causes and groups to make a difference in the community – groups set to initially benefit include: the Rainbow Pre-School, Peterborough, and the Werrington Community Association.

In addition, as part of launch day plans, a £1,000 donation will be presented to the Orton Woodland Walk project.

The community retailer has also appointed a Community Pioneer, Karen Scott, who is a member of the food store team working to foster involvement in community activities, from local fundraising to working with charities, schools and voluntary organisations to contribute to local life.

Graham Arthur, Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Peterborough, opening the Co-op’s newest food store is an exciting time for the whole team - our aim is to establish the store as a local hub and we are looking forward to serving the community.”

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum – delivering a compelling, convenient and co-operative experience for our members and customers. Our return to the ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960’s - links to a time when people really understood how they could be co-owners and members of their Co-op, and how a strong Co-op could help to create strong communities. And, what better way than to give back to communities as a reward for shopping with us. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally simply by using their card when they shop with us and provide much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch. And, students in Peterborough who hold a NUS extra card receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries in the store.