New chairman named for leading housing association in Peterborough

There is a new hand on the helm of a leading housing association in Peterborough

Cross Keys Homes, of Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, which manages more than 11,000 properties in Peterborough and houses about 14 per cent of the city’s population, has announced the appointment of Andy Orrey as chair of its Group Board.

He replaces Dr Angus Kennedy who is stepping down following the completion of his maximum nine year term.

Mr Orrey said: "It is a real privilege to be appointed chair of Cross Keys Homes at what is such an exciting time for the organisation."

Over the last 10 years, Cross Keys Homes has built more than 1,300 homes and expects by next year to be building 400 homes each year.

Mr Orrey said: "Cross Keys Homes is building more homes than ever before and expanding at an unprecedented rate, so it will be a huge honour to guide Cross Keys Homes during this time of growth.

"It has a really strong and passionate team of people providing really great services, so I think it will be a challenge to find ways they can get even better – but that will be a challenge I will look forward to."

Mr Orrey has worked in the housing sector for nine years. He was chief executive of Ongo housing association for seven years. He also has a wealth of experience of the private sector having held a number of financial director positions.

Cross Keys Homes has also appointed a new board member - Councillor Sam Smith who is replacing Coun John Holdich who is leaving after nine years and will take up the position of deputy mayor in the new Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Coun Smith is a qualified accountant and city councillor for Peterborough's Ravensthorpe ward.

She said: "Being appointed to Cross Keys Homes' board is a really great honour for me.

"Cross Keys Homes plays such a huge part in the lives of so many people in the city, and beyond, as well as being at the heart of so many of our communities. It will be fantastic to work with such a cornerstone of life in Peterborough to create even more life changing opportunities.”

Claire Higgins, chief executive of the association, said: “I want to offer my sincere thanks to Angus Kennedy who has been such a strong, motivational and dedicated Chair for the past nine years.

"Under his leadership, Cross Keys Homes has gone from strength to strength, and we are now in a great position to achieve even more in the future.

"We are also extremely grateful for the support of Coun John Holdich – a real champion for Cross Keys Homes for so many years. I know that we’ll continue to work with Angus, in his role as Chair of the Opportunity Peterborough and Coun Holdich in his role as Deputy Mayor.

“I’m delighted to be welcoming Andy and Sam to our Board. Andy will be a strong leader, to help us to deal with the uncertainties we face within the sector. Sam is a passionate advocate for Peterborough and for local people, and that passion and her local knowledge will be a great addition to our Board.

"Their expertise will be invaluable to Cross Keys Homes as we move forward and continue to grow.”