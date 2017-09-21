New cash and carry is set to blossom in Peterborough

A cash and carry store specialising in flowers and plants is to open in Peterborough.

Flowers & Plants Direct will be based at the Hampton Business Park and is expected to create five jobs plus another three in a few months time.

Scott Lewis.

It will feature an 8,000 sq ft unit with a 2,000 sq ft state of the art cold storage facility imported from Belgium.

It opens on October 1, when residents, clubs, societies and businesses will be able to buy direct from the store.

The business has been created by Scott Lewis (45) who has previously run multi-million pound horticultural businesses supplying supermarket chains.

Mr Lewis said: “We are really excited about the new venture and particularly thrilled to make Peterborough the base for our UK roll-out.

“It’s a thriving city and our research demonstrated it was a great city in which to do business. The economic outlook for the city is positive and the community here is really strong.”

He added: “We are confident we can offer an unbeatable range and quality of flowers and plants to the businesses and residents across the city and can’t wait to open our doors.”

Lewis said he will stock hundreds of different varieties of flowers and plants and will buy roses from David Austin, winners of 23 Chelsea Flower Show gold medals.

He said about 15 per cent of its stock will be sourced from the UK, with other flowers and foliage coming from the USA, Colombia, Ecuador, Kenya and Israel.

The business will also be offering fresh, daily deliveries to florists throughout the Peterborough area.