New cafe bar could help make Bridge Street drinks destination

A cosmopolitan cafe bar aimed at the over-25s could soon be joining the city centre food and drink offering in Peterborough.

Conversion plans and a licensing application for the Lightbox Cafe Bar, in the former EE store under the town hall, are currently with the city council for consideration.

But Eve Warner, from Glinton, is hoping that if all goes to plan the venue could be ready by early October, neighbouring the Puzzles? bar and close to Argo Lounge and the Middletons Steakhouse and Grill, which opens on September 8.

“There are lots of lovely restaurants in the city centre but people often want somewhere else to go for a drink after dining,” said Eve, a personal assistant who has worked in tearooms and bars in the past before having her children.

“I am 40 next year and don’t go out in Peterborough very often for that reason. I just don’t think we are catered for.

“The Lightbox will be a place that if it wasn’t mine I would like to go to.

“I think it will complement what is already in Bridge Street and make it a real destination for people in the mid-20s and above for drinks.”

In the daytime, Eve says the Lightbox would be a licensed, table-service cafe, appealing to city centre workers, young mums and “ladies who lunch,” she said, with Prosecco afternoon teas a highlight.

It would then open in the evening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to begin with, and possibly Sunday as time goes on.

“I want to create a comfortable, welcoming place with a nice selection of wines and quality spirits,” Eve added.

“A little more cosmopolitan than what is already out there, with no overbearing music.

“It is something I have wanted to do for a long time and am now in a position to get it off the ground.

“I love the premises and wanted to come up with a name to cover all demographics. It is in direct sunshine all day, so ‘Lightbox’ just worked well.”