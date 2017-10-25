New business makes ‘large investment’ in Peterborough and signals new jobs as ex-Kiddicare building is sold

Once a landmark structure home to one of Peterborough’s entrepreneurial success stories and childcare retailer Kiddiecare, a new owner and use has today been announced for this Cygnet Park building.

Kiddicare, which was founded 43 years ago by Peterborough entrepreneurs Neville and Marilyn Wright, had operated from the landmark building in Club Way, Hampton, for a decade until its downsize to premises inside the PE1 garden park, near to the Van Hage garden centre earlier this year.

Now, a private client has sold the freehold of the former Kiddicare Building in Peterborough to European Tyre Enterprise Ltd.

The site will be used by the company’s leading tyre wholesale and distribution business, Stapleton’s Tyre Services.

Stapleton’s will occupy the 180,248 sq ft (16,746 sq m) warehouse unit in its entirety, using the site to stock and distribute tyres across its UK network.

William Rose, director in the industrial & logistics team at Savills, which jointly advised the sale with Fox Lloyd Jones said: “Situated just three miles outside of Junction 17 of the A1, Cygnet Park offers excellent transport links to London and the surrounding areas via the A1 (M), A47 and A14 making it the ideal location for Stapleton’s.

“This was an excellent opportunity to purchase a freehold warehouse unit of this size in an area that continues to suffer from a distinct lack of good quality stock.

“The deal signals one of the largest investments in Peterborough for a number of years and is a positive endorsement of the city’s strong industrial offer.”

Current Kiddicare owners Dunelm, said all 50 employees were offered jobs in the new outlet when the company moved sites.