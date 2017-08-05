New appointment for insurance firm

Insurance giant the BGL Group has announced a new appointment to its partnerships business Junction.
Andrew Taylor has been named as corporate partnerships director.
He will lead a team working with 14 external partner brands to offer a range of home and motor insurance products.
Mr Taylor, who was formerly chief operating officer for combined insurance at global insurance provider ACE, said: “I look forward to contributing to the future success of the business as it grows and attracts
even more partners.”
Ali Crossley, managing director of Junction, said: “His extensive partnerships experience and expertise will be invaluable, both in supporting Junction’s partners and as we seek to make the most of the opportunities which lie ahead.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.