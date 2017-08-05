New appointment for insurance firm

Have your say

Insurance giant the BGL Group has announced a new appointment to its partnerships business Junction.

Andrew Taylor has been named as corporate partnerships director.

He will lead a team working with 14 external partner brands to offer a range of home and motor insurance products.

Mr Taylor, who was formerly chief operating officer for combined insurance at global insurance provider ACE, said: “I look forward to contributing to the future success of the business as it grows and attracts

even more partners.”

Ali Crossley, managing director of Junction, said: “His extensive partnerships experience and expertise will be invaluable, both in supporting Junction’s partners and as we seek to make the most of the opportunities which lie ahead.”